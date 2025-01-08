Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sanjay Raut Criticizes 'One Nation One Election Bill,' Warns of Potential Shift to One Party System

New Delhi: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has raised strong objections to the One Nation One Election Bill, warning that it could pave the way for a consolidated political system under a single party and leader.

Speaking to ANI, ahead of the first Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) meeting on the bill, Raut said, "One Nation One Election Bill will head towards One Party One Election and One Leader One Election. So, all of us - including the INDIA Alliance, have opposed the Bill."

The JPC is meeting today, where the bill will be discussed in detail. Raut confirmed that the opposition, including members of the INDIA Alliance, would actively participate in the meeting. "The Bill has been sent to JPC. Its first meeting is being held today and all of our people will attend that meeting," he added.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and Member of Parliament PP Chaudhary who is the chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on 'One Nation, One Election' has expressed confidence that a consensus will be built among the members of the Parliament who are part of the JPC.

He said that the efforts of the JPC will be to reach a consensus and scrutinise the bills in an "unbiased" manner. Chaudhary, highlighted that the parliamentary panel will hear from every stakeholder in this matter.

"Our efforts will be to listen to people from every field - be it from political parties, civil societies, or judiciary. We want to take everyone's input. We will examine the bills introduced by the government in an unbiased manner and with an open mind. Our effort will be to reach a consensus since the members who are part of the committee are eminent (personalities). I have faith that we will work for the nation's interest and reach a consensus," Chaudhary told ANI.

He further added that the concerned ministry will brief the members on the first day of the meeting today. The BJP MP said that they will take everyone's opinion to figure out how to move forward.

"Today, on the first day, the members will be briefed by the concerned ministry. We will take everyone's opinion on how to move forward step by step. Our effort will remain to be transparent and rise above the party line to reach a consensus for the nation's interest," Chaudhary added.

The JPC is supposed to examine the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill, which consists of members from Lok Sabha including Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Manish Tewari, NCP's Supriya Sule, TMC's Kalyan Banerjee and BJP's PP Chaudhary, Bansuri Swaraj and Anurag Singh Thakur.

The members of the Rajya Sabha are also part of the panel. (ANI)