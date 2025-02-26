Seven BJP MLAs will become ministers today: BJP leader Neeraj Kumar Singh

Patna: Ahead of Bihar Cabinet expansion, BJP MLA Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu on Wednesday said that seven BJP MLAs are expected to become ministers today who will work towards the development of the state.

"Cabinet expansion is happening today. Seven BJP MLAs will become ministers today to work towards the development of Bihar," Bablu told ANI.

Meanwhile, Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal said that the state unit meeting will be held on March 4 to elect the new president of the party's state unit as the BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal announced his resignation from his ministerial post earlier in the day.

"Today, at 4 pm, the governor has agreed to the oath-taking ceremony at Raj Bhavan. Seven ministers, all from the BJP's quota, are expected to take the oath. A meeting of our state unit will be held on March 4, where the new president (of Bihar) of our party will be elected," Jaiswal said.

BJP MLA Krishan Kumar Mantoo said, "I have come here for a party meeting."

BJP MLA Vijay Kumar Mandal als said that he got a phone call from the party to be present at the party office here today.

Earlier today, Bihar BJP leaders held a meeting at the party office in Patna ahead of the expansion of the State Cabinet.

The sources added that two MLAs from Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) will also be inducted as ministers ahead of the assembly elections later this year.

In a notable development, Bihar Revenue Minister and BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal has announced his resignation from his ministerial post, citing the party's "One Person, One Post" policy.

"I am going to resign from the post of Revenue Minister. 'One person, one post' is the principle on which the party works. I am thankful that the central leadership has given me the responsibility of the party's state unit," Jaiswal told ANI.

Jaiswal was appointed BJP's Bihar state president on January 18. (ANI)