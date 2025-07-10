Sensible, intellectually sharp leader: BJP, JD(U) back Shashi Tharoor as he recalls Emergency

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has sparked rare praise from political opponents including from the BJP and Janata Dal (United) after his reflective take on the Emergency era was published in a Malayalam daily.

Tharoor argued that the Emergency should not be remembered solely as a "dark chapter" in Indian history but must be understood for the lessons it holds — especially about the abuse of power in the name of discipline.

In an article marking nearly five decades since the Emergency was declared, Tharoor highlighted how the 21-month period (from June 25, 1975, to March 21, 1977) was marred by the suspension of civil liberties, censorship of the Press, and excesses carried out by then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and her son Sanjay Gandhi.

He noted that attempts to enforce order often turned into "acts of cruelty" under the guise of discipline.

The article drew rare agreement from both BJP and J(U) leaders, who called Tharoor a "sensible and intellectually sharp leader" for acknowledging the perils of unchecked political power.

Speaking to IANS, BJP national spokesperson R.P. Singh said, “Whatever Shashi Tharoor wrote is absolutely right. We must take lessons from the Emergency. During that time, the media was suppressed, the judiciary was muzzled, and people had no freedom to express their views. This authoritarian impulse still exists in the Congress — remember how Rahul Gandhi once tore up Ordinances publicly, and Sonia Gandhi still exercises backroom influence. Tharoor's article is a reminder of how far we've come. Today, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the people enjoy complete freedom and India is moving forward.”

JD(U) national spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan also reacted and praised Tharoor.

“This is the history of Indian politics — resistance against tyranny. Even back then, many Congress leaders opposed Indira Gandhi’s Emergency. No Congress leader today has the courage to defend that decision. Shashi Tharoor’s reflection shows maturity. He is a sensible and intellectually sharp leader. Even after 50 years, the Emergency still gives us goosebumps. It's a chapter no democrat can take pride in," he told IANS.

The Emergency, declared by then President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed under Article 352 of the Constitution, cited "internal disturbances" and followed Indira Gandhi’s conviction by the Allahabad High Court for electoral malpractice. The judgment, delivered in a case filed by socialist leader Raj Narain, had disqualified her from Parliament, triggering a political crisis that culminated in the Emergency.

During this period, the government passed the draconian Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA), suspended fundamental rights, jailed Opposition leaders, and imposed sweeping censorship. The 38th Amendment made the emergency declaration immune to judicial review — a provision later reversed by the 44th Amendment in 1978.

--IANS