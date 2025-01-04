Sanjay Raut Questions Centre on China's Establishment of Two Counties in Ladakh

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday launched a scathing attack against the Centre and said that China has two counties in Ladakh and questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath are not doing anything as the matter involves national security.

"China has captured parts of Ladakh. What is the Centre doing? What is Amit Shah doing? He is just writing a letter to China. Ladakh is also a part of Kashmir but a part of it has been taken by China. After the abrogation of Article 370, such actions by China have increased. Why is PM Modi silent on it? It is a serious issue as it involves national security," said Raut while addressing a press conference.

"China is taking possession of Ladakh. Where are the country's home minister, defence minister, and prime minister? Two counties have been declared by China; is it not a disaster for them? They call the Aam Aadmi Party a disaster. They are saying that Kashmir will be named after Kashyap Rishi. Ladakh is also a part of Kashmir. Get it free from the capture of China," said Raut while speaking to ANI.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari criticised Prime Minister Modi for giving a clean chit to China for establishing two counties in Ladakh and questioned the Prime Minister on why he was scared of them.

Speaking to ANI, Tiwari said, "They are building counties on the land that is India's... our PM has already given a clean chit to it even if no one came or travelled around. Why is the PM scared of China? When we want to raise this in the Parliament, you don't even answer the questions of this in the Parliament and even if you answer it, it is incomplete."

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday, addressing the issue, said that India has lodged a strong protest with China over the establishment of two new 'counties' in the region that includes the region under the Union Territory of Ladakh and asserted that New Delhi has never accepted the "illegal occupation" by Beijing. (ANI)