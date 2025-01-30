Sanjay Raut Criticizes BJP Over Kumbh Mela Chaos, Fund Mismanagement and Casualties

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday, launched a scathing attack on the BJP and the Uttar Pradesh government over Prayagraj's Kumbh Mela management, alleging severe lapses that led to casualties on Thursday.

Speaking on the stampede-like situation at the religious gathering, Raut said, "This is a yog that occurs once every 144 years. The administration and the government knew there would be a massive crowd, yet they engaged in political marketing by claiming that 10 to 20 crore people would attend daily."

He further criticised the presence of political dignitaries in Mahakumbh.

"At such times, VIPs should stay away. The entire area was shut down for a day each for the Defence Minister, Home Minister, and other Central Ministers. This led to a chaotic situation," he said.

He further alleged that there was "no system in place, no ambulances, no medical facilities," adding that "several Mahamandaleshwars suggested handing over the arrangements to the army."

Raut also alleged that Mahakumbh was "politicized for propaganda," which ultimately resulted in increased fatalities."

He stated that the Yogi government is responsible for the chaotic situation at the Mahakumbh.

"The count of injured hasn't been done yet; many people are missing, including many women. Who is responsible for this? The central government is responsible. The Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh is responsible," he said.

Raut also raised concerns over the allocation of funds for the event, claiming, "The budget for the Kumbh Mela was Rs10,000 crore, but reports suggest less than Rs1,000 crore was spent."

This comes after a stampede-like situation arose at Mahakumbh in the early hours of Wednesday, resulting in several injuries.

As per the latest update, at least 30 people were killed and 60 injured in the pre-dawn stampede on Wednesday at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Kumbh, Vaibhav Krishna said. He said twenty-five bodies have been identified.

The incident occurred as millions of devotees gathered at the confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers to take a holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya, which also marks the day of the Second Shahi Snan.

Uttar Pradesh government has announced financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh for the families of the deceased. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also ordered a judicial inquiry and said that a judicial committee will submit its report to the state government within a time limit. (ANI)