Sandeep Dikshit to Sue AAP Leaders Atishi & Sanjay Singh for Defamation Over BJP Allegations

New Delhi: Congress candidate from New Delhi Assembly Constituency Sandeep Dikshit on Tuesday vowed to file defamation cases against Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and AAP MP Sanjay Singh over their allegation against the Congress leader of taking money from BJP.

Addressing a press conference, he stated that he would demand 10 crores through a defamation suit and use that in Yamuna cleaning and to resolve the issue of pollution in Delhi.

"He says, "5-6 days ago, Delhi CM Atishi said that I am taking a huge amount of money from the BJP...For the last 10-12 years, they have targeted Congress, me, and my family. I have several questions to ask AAP from the last 10-12 years...He (Arvind Kejriwal) used to walk around with 360 pages of evidence against the Sheila Dikshit government. BJP's Vijay Kumar Malhotra told me that a delegation of BJP met Arvind Kejriwal after he became CM and asked for that evidence," Dikshit said.

"Arvind Kejriwal showed 360 newspaper cuttings. He is the first person who gives newspaper cutting as evidence...The day when CM Atishi said that we are taking money from BJP, that day former PM Manmohan Singh passed away. That is why we could not do a press conference. After this press conference, I will file a criminal and civil defamation case against CM Atishi and Sanjay Singh. I will ask them to give me Rs 10 crores. I will donate Rs 5 crores for Yamuna cleaning and Rs 5 crores for the issue of pollution in Delhi," he added.

Dikshit also took a dig at former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal over the welfare schemes announced by the ruling AAP for the upcoming assembly election, stating that Kejriwal will not be able to implement schemes even after he becomes Chief Minister again.

"... They should answer a simple question: Why are they implementing all this now? Why didn't they do this earlier?... They have been in government for the last 5 years. When he went to prison, he wasted a good 1.5 years. He could have resigned earlier and completed all the pending work... I want to ask him (Arvind Kejriwal) if he becomes the CM, will he still not be able to sign any files and implement all the schemes he has been promising? He will not be able to distribute even a penny as CM," Dikshit told ANI.

The statements came in the context of welfare schemes launched by AAP ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. Delhi assembly polls are due in early next year. Sandeep Dikshit is pitted against Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi assembly seat. (ANI)