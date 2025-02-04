Sandeep Dikshit Confident of Congress Win, Remembers Sheila Dikshit’s Legacy in Delhi

New Delhi: Sandeep Dikshit, Congress candidate from the New Delhi Assembly constituency, exuded confidence in his party's win in the February 5 elections in the city-state.

He said that people in Delhi still remember his mother, late Sheila Dikshit who served as the Chief Minister of Delhi for the three consecutive terms from 1998 to 2013.

"I am confident that the results will be good. People are looking at their future. I think Congress will get good support from the people. These two (BJP-AAP) are fighting among themselves because they are not getting votes, Congress party is not complaining because we are contesting fairly. Delhi voters are still remembering Sheila (Dikshit) ji," Sandeep Dikshit told ANI.

"People are concerned about their future. They don't see job creation and development in Delhi. BJP and AAP are not concerned about their future," he added.

Sandeep Dikshit is pitted against AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and BJP's Parvesh Verma in the New Delhi Assembly constituency.

Meanwhile, Former Delhi Education Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Tuesday accused the Election Commission (EC) and Delhi Police of colluding with the BJP to manipulate the ongoing Delhi elections.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Chief Minister Atishi, Sisodia claimed that the electoral process in Delhi is compromised, with BJP supporters allegedly engaging in open hooliganism, voter intimidation, and violence.

"Our country's Election Commission used to be admired worldwide, with leaders like TN Seshan symbolising impartial elections. 'Impartial elections' meant TN Seshan Sahib," said Sisodia. "However, looking at how the Election Commission is working under the leadership of Rajeev Kumar Ji, it seems as though the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has handed over the responsibility of running the entire election to the Election Commission."

Highlighting instances of alleged voter intimidation, Sisodia said, "BJP goons in the Jangpura constituency have openly threatened our workers, especially the women workers, saying, 'We are educated, our children are educated, don't speak against us, or we will make sure you won't be able to show your face to anyone. We will throw acid on you.' They have been openly threatening our women workers." (ANI)