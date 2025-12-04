RJD MLA dubs Samrat Choudhary 'Bulldozer Baba'; Dy CM insists drive is about 'good governance'

Patna: Amid the ongoing bulldozer action against alleged illegal encroachments in Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Kumar Sarvjeet on Thursday targeted Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Samrat Choudhary, referring to him as "Bulldozer Baba" in the Bihar Assembly during the House proceedings.

The fourth day of the Winter Session of the Bihar Legislature witnessed heated exchanges as the House continued its discussion on the Governor’s address, with the ruling and opposition benches repeatedly engaging in sharp arguments.

The Opposition particularly attacked the government over what it termed “bulldozer-driven anti-encroachment operations” that have intensified since the formation of the new NDA government in the state.

During the debate, RJD MLAs alleged that while the government claims to be removing illegal encroachments, poor and vulnerable people are being disproportionately affected as their huts and makeshift dwellings are being razed in the name of enforcement.

Speaking in a sarcastic tone, RJD legislator Kumar Sarvjeet remarked: "We see in newspapers that journalists are teasing him."

The RJD leader said that even though the Bihar Deputy CM’s name is Samrat, journalists are now calling him "Bulldozer Baba".

Sarvjeet continued his jibe, saying: "Journalists are trying to tarnish our friend's character. He has just been given the Home Department and has become Deputy Chief Minister, and you have immediately nicknamed him Bulldozer Baba."

He added a pointed request to the Treasury benches: "If you have become Deputy Chief Minister, please don’t allow yourself to be known for demolishing the huts of the poor. This is my humble request to you in this House.”

Responding to the accusations, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary hit back at the opposition, firmly stating that there is no "bulldozer issue" in Bihar -- only an emphasis on good governance and rule of law.

Choudhary said: "I want to make two or three things very clear. Nitish Kumar has established good governance in Bihar. There is no bulldozer issue here, nor is my name 'Bulldozer'. I am known only as Samrat Choudhary -- be clear about that. The court has taken decisions in Bihar, and the court has made all the arrangements."

He added that the court has issued directions to the district administration, and that action is being taken against encroachments across the state in accordance with these judicial orders. Strict action, he said, will continue against all forms of mafia -- whether sand mafia, land mafia or liquor mafia.

"I can guarantee that no one will be spared under Nitish Kumar’s leadership," Choudhary affirmed on the floor of the House, underscoring the government's tough stance.

He further said that the NDA government is committed to supporting the poor, adding that the Central government has already provided permanent houses to 60 lakh economically weaker families under various housing schemes, and that the state government stands with them.

