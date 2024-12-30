Repeating Lies Exposes Dishonesty": Hardeep Puri Slams Kejriwal Over Rohingya Settlement Allegations

New Delhi: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday attacked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Arvind Kejriwal over Rohingya settlement claims, saying, repeating lies doesn't make them true; it exposes your dishonesty.

He said that Kejriwal's MLA helped Rohingyas settle in Delhi and provided them with free rations, water, electricity and voter cards.

In a post on X, Hardeep Puri said, "Repeating lies won't make them true; instead, they expose your dishonesty. The truth is, no Rohingya refugee has received EWS flats. Kejriwal's MLA settled them in Delhi, providing free rations, water, electricity and Rs10,000 each, creating voter cards. Because everyone knows which party the Rohingyas could be voters for. Their nature is such that there is no one they haven't deceived"aisa koi saga nahi jise Kejriwal ne thaga nahi". Kejriwal's repeated support for the Rohingyas is like playing with the nation's security!"

Puri's remarks came after AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal earlier today claimed that Hardeep Singh Puri and Amit Shah have all the data on how and where they have settled Rohingyas.

Earlier today, Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal said "I request them to arrest Hardeep Singh Puri. He has all the data on where he settled Rohingyas and how. He tweeted and gave the information. Hardeep Singh Puri and Amit Shah have all the data on how and where they have settled Rohingyas."

On Sunday, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri dismissed the Aam Aadmi Party's allegations of operating "Operation Lotus" in Delhi for voter manipulation and challenged the notion that Rohingyas, whom AAP has accused the party of settling in Delhi for votes, would ever support the BJP.

In a sharp rebuttal to AAP's accusations of voter manipulation, Hardeep Puri questioned the credibility of the claims.

"Do you think that the Rohingyas, in any condition, will vote for the BJP? There is no chance that they will vote for us," Hardeep Puri asserted, turning the tables on the accusations.

When asked about, AAP's charges that 'Operation Lotus' is being operated in Delhi from December 15 wherein BJP has cut out 5000 voters and added 7000 voters.

Replying to the allegations, Hardeep Puri said, "This is the same Arvind Kejriwal and the same Aam Aadmi Party that were claiming that the BJP has brought Rohingyas to Delhi. We (BJP) have clarified everything in connection with this. Do you think that the Rohingyas in any condition will vote for the BJP? There is no chance that they will vote for us."

"This has all been done by the AAP. These 'illegal infiltrators' have been brought and settled by them for votes. If you cut these votes, I say it will be very good for our democratic process. Arvind Kejriwal says one thing and the very next moment changes his stance on that," said Puri.

The BJP leader's response underscores the idea that the party believes allegations of settling Rohingyas in Delhi for electoral gain are baseless. They contend that any suggestion that the Rohingyas--whom AAP has painted as a vote bank for BJP--would vote for the party is far-fetched.

Puri on Sunday also attacked AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal over the party's welfare schemes and accused the former Delhi Chief Minister of 'deceiving' the people.

The Union Minister said, "Aisa koi saga nahi jise Kejriwal ne thaga nahi" (there is no one whom Kejriwal has not deceived).

Puri

claimed that the Mahila 'Samman Yojana' and 'Sanjeevani' schemes lack proper budgetary provisions and cabinet approval. The Mahila Samman Yojana is aimed at providing women residing in Delhi with Rs 2,100 per month.

This comes after, former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of running "Operation Lotus" in the New Delhi constituency since December 15 to delete voters from the voter list.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Kejriwal said, "In my New Delhi assembly constituency - their (BJP) 'operation Lotus' has been going on since December 15. In these 15 days, they have applied for the deletion of 5,000 votes and the addition of 7,500 votes. Why there is a need to conduct elections if you are manipulating approximately 12 per cent of total voters in the assembly? A kind of 'game' is being going on in the name of election." (ANI)