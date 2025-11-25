Raj Speaker Devnani administers oath to newly elected MLA Pramod Jain ‘Bhaya’

Jaipur: Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani on Tuesday administered the oath of office to newly elected MLA Pramod Jain ‘Bhaya’ at the Assembly complex. Jain took the oath in Hindi, following which Speaker Devnani congratulated him and conveyed his best wishes.

The ceremony was attended by Leader of the Opposition Tika Ram Jully, several MLAs, Assembly Principal Secretary Bharat Bhushan Sharma, and senior officials.

Speaking to the media outside the Assembly after taking the oath of office, Pramod Jain Bhaya said, "Farmers in Baran district have suffered three consecutive heavy rains, and they have yet to receive compensation. We protested a month ago under the banner of the District Congress Committee. I am sending a letter today because we have a large wheat crop this year, and the urea supply is not available in sufficient quantities. Farmers in Baran district are having to run from pillar to post for urea and are facing hardship. If urea is not supplied within seven days, we will protest in front of the Garhpan Urea Plant, the largest producer, on December 2."

"The people of Baran district are bearing the brunt of the pollution caused by the Garhpan Plant, whether it's air or water. If the farmers of Baran district don't receive urea after enduring so much pollution, we will not tolerate it and will fight for the farmers," Bhaya added.

The Congress termed Bhaya’s swearing-in a significant moment that showcased the party’s unity and organisational strength. Senior Congress leaders, former ministers and legislators were present, describing the event as “a morale booster” for the party.

Leader of the Opposition Jully said Bhaya’s entry into the House would sharpen the Opposition’s strategy. Calling him “a strong blend of experience, struggle and organisational insight,” Jully said Bhaya’s voice in the Assembly would put the ruling party under pressure on multiple fronts.

A seasoned and influential figure in Rajasthan politics, Pramod Jain Bhaya earlier served as a cabinet minister in the previous Congress government, handling key portfolios such as mining and animal husbandry. His victory from the politically sensitive Anta constituency is being viewed as particularly significant for the Congress, as the party wrested the seat from the BJP.

Bhaya won the Anta seat in the November 11 bypoll, defeating BJP candidate Morpal Suman by 15,612 votes. The bypoll was necessitated after BJP legislator Kanwarlal Meena was disqualified from the Assembly following his conviction and three-year prison sentence for pointing a pistol at a Sub-Divisional Magistrate.

The Assembly Secretariat issued a formal notification declaring Meena’s disqualification effective from May 1. The decision followed Speaker Devnani’s consultations with the Advocate General and senior legal experts. The Speaker had also issued a notice to Meena seeking information on whether he had obtained any relief or stay from the Supreme Court. With no stay in place, Devnani proceeded with terminating Meena’s membership, paving the way for the Anta bypoll.

