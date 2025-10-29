Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav to address joint rallies in Bihar today

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address his first election rallies in Bihar on Wednesday, marking the formal launch of his campaign for the Bihar Assembly elections 2025.

Gandhi will share the stage with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, the chief ministerial face of the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), at two joint rallies scheduled in Sakra (Muzaffarpur) and Darbhanga.

According to Bihar Congress Media Department Chairman Rajesh Rathore, this will be Gandhi’s first visit to the state during the current election campaign. He will first address a public meeting in Sakra, where he will campaign for Congress candidate Umesh Kumar Ram, the Mahagathbandhan nominee from the Sakra (reserved) constituency. Later in the day, Gandhi and Tejashwi will jointly hold another rally in Darbhanga, extending their appeal for alliance candidates contesting from the Mithilanchal region.

Party officials said the rallies are expected to draw large crowds, symbolizing a show of unity between the Congress and the RJD ahead of the crucial Bihar polls. This marks the first joint appearance of Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav in the current campaign, underscoring the opposition bloc’s efforts to present a united front against the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the BJP and JD(U).

Rathore recalled that before this campaign phase, Rahul Gandhi had spent 16 consecutive days in Bihar during his ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in August, covering nearly 1,300 kilometres to interact with people across several districts.

Meanwhile, the NDA has been questioning Gandhi’s absence from the Bihar campaign so far, suggesting that the Congress had been lagging behind its allies in field activity.

On Saturday, Gandhi took to social media to criticise the central government over inadequate train arrangements during the festive season, highlighting the difficulties faced by migrant workers returning home to Bihar for Chhath Puja.

