Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Urges Centre to Engage in Talks with Farmers' Organizations

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday lashed out at the central government and said that they should abandon their stubbornness and open their way for talk with the farmers organization.

He also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and questioned him that if he can stop the war between Russia and Ukraine, then why can't he talk to the breadwinners sitting 200 kilometers away?

Taking to social media X, the Punjab Chief Minister wrote in a post "The central government should abandon its old stubbornness and open the way for talks with the farmers' organizations... A cat does not run away when a pigeon winks.. I don't know what penance the central government is doing now?? If Modi ji can stop the war between Russia and Ukraine, then can't he talk to the breadwinners sitting 200 kilometers away? What time are you waiting for..?"

Earlier today, the Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Awadhesh Prasad had accused the Bharatiya Janata Party led central government of preventing farmers from marching to Delhi in order to hide it's shortcomings and incompetencies.

Speaking to ANI, Samajwadi Party MP Prasad said, "The farmers have gathered on the Delhi border... They are going to tell their demand to the Prime Minister, but are not being allowed to go to Delhi. The BJP has done all this to hide all its shortcomings and incompetencies...Today there is a need to remove inflation in the country and the state and provide employment to the youth but the government is not paying attention to it."

Meanwhile, on Monday, Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar urged protesting farmer leaders to end their prolonged hunger strike, citing serious health risks and the fading media attention on their cause.

Addressing a press conference, Jakhar emphasised the importance of unity among farmer unions and called for constructive dialogue to address agricultural issues in Punjab, which remain a significant concern.

The protets organized by the farmers has now entered the 316th day.

They have been protesting since February 13, 2024, to press on their various demands including a law to guarantee the minimum support price (MSP). (ANI)