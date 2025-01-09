Priyanka Kakkar Slams BJP Over 'Sheesh Mahal' Claims, Demands Transparency on PM Residence Costs

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar has hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of spreading "false and baseless" allegations about the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"The BJP had been spreading misinformation about Arvind Kejriwal's residence. Why were they rattled when the party offered to show what's inside the CM's residence and also the 'Rajmahal' that the PM is building for himself?" Kakkar asked.

Kakkar's comments stemmed from a series of BJP-led criticisms, which alleged that the CM's residence contained extravagant items such as a mini bar, swimming pool, and golden seats.

"They (BJP) have been spreading misinformation like there is a mini bar, a swimming pool, or golden seats. Now we have requested for both the houses to be opened, so that everyone will get to know what has been made (in PM's residence) during the COVID period from the 2750 crore of taxpayer money," Kakkar added.

AAP's spokesperson also raised concerns about transparency in the renovation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence, a project that has been criticized for its enormous cost. Kakkar alledged as to why the public had not been allowed to view the premises and insisted that the information should be made available to taxpayers who were footing the bill for the luxurious construction.

"Let the taxpayers see what a 300 crore carpet looks like, what 200 crore chandelier looks like, what diamond-studded toilet seats look like?" Kakkar demanded, referencing various reports of lavish features in the PM's new residence.

Notably, BJP has been heavily attacking the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party and its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal over the 'Sheesh Mahal' row.

Levelling major allegations on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, ahead of the assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gaurav Bhatia on Wednesday said that the contractors and liquor businessmen, who are friends of Kejriwal, have invested around Rs 100 crores of 'black money' in the construction of 'Sheesh Mahal'.

Addressing a press conference, Bhatia referenced an affidavit and said that Kejriwal had previously promised that he would not take any bungalow and would live like a common man. However, Bhatia alleged that Kejriwal is now building a large bungalow, contradicting his earlier commitment. He demanded clarification from Kejriwal regarding this promise.

Showing an affidavit which was reportedly signed by Arvind Kejriwal in regard of not taking any bungalow, Bhatia said,

"In this affidavit, Kejriwal says - 'I won't take a bungalow and will live like a common man.' Shouldn't we ask, Arvind Kejriwal Ghazni, kya hua tera waada? (what happened to your promise?) Will he give any clarification on the promise he made to the public? He had said that he wouldn't take a big bungalow, but to make a big bungalow, it is said that Rs 50 crores have been invested (as per reports) in 'Sheesh Mahal' plus black money of Rs 100 crores of contractors and liquor businessmen friends have also been invested in it."

The BJP leader stated that the party will soon present proof and facts in the alleged "Sheesh Mahal scam." Bhatia further called Kejriwal the "biggest corrupt brother" of all those corrupt people who have invested their 'black money' in the 'Sheesh Mahal'.

"Till now it was being said that this scam of Rs 50 crores is only on paper but now it has come to light that the liquor businessmen friends of Arvind Kejriwal have invested their money in the 'Sheesh Mahal'. The contractors for whom over-invoicing has been done, as it came in the CAG report, their money is also invested in this 'Sheesh Mahal' and soon we will show this with proof and facts," Bhatia said in a press conference.

"All these corrupt people consider Arvind Kejriwal as their biggest corrupt brother and their black money is invested in this 'Sheesh Mahal'. In this regard, AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj were making 'noises' (shor-shor-shor macha rahe the), hence, chor machaye shor... Arvind Kejriwal does not come in front of the media to answer the questions that the public is asking..." he added.

This escalation in the war of words between the BJP and AAP comes as Delhi heads towards its assembly elections, scheduled for February 5.

Earlier, Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva slammed former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said his name is "synonymous with lies" as he "failed' to fulfil any of his promises.

Taking a jibe at the AAP national convenor, Sachdeva said that the only statement of his which turned true was his party members including him, going to jail.

"Arvind Kejriwal had said that I swear on my children that I will not take any government car, bungalow or security. Arvind Kejriwal should tell whose life was lost and whose promise was lost. Ahead of the Punjab election women were promised 1,000 rupees would be credited to their account once AAP came to power but none of them received it," he said. (ANI)