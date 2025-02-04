Priyanka Kakkar Accuses BJP of Electoral Misconduct, Vows AAP's Victory in Delhi

New Delhi: AAP National spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging electoral misconduct and inaction by the Election Commission on Tuesday.

"Even though the BJP has tried every black deed in Delhi, and the Election Commission is in a slumber, the people of Delhi are going to vote for an honest party with a positive vision, which has an educated CM face like Arvind Kejriwal...," she said.

She further announced the launch of a website to monitor electoral transparency.

"We have made a website where we'll match Form 17C the night before the elections... There are spy cams on the ground... If you see the BJP doing anything dubious, record it and post it online...Arvind Kejriwal is the sole politician in this country who turned the face of the government treasury towards the people...None of the allegations by BJP can ever be proven because Arvind Kejriwal is a staunchly honest politician...," she added.

With the assembly elections in Delhi scheduled for Wednesday, Atishi and Kejriwal on Monday held a roadshow in the Kalkaji assembly constituency, where the AAP national convenor predicted that his party was going to secure a win on 55 assembly seats.

On Monday, Chief Minister Atishi on Monday alleged that the BJP members were "threatening" Aam Aadmi Party workers that if they worked for the AAP they would get them "arrested".

In a post on X Atishi said, "This morning, BJP members threatened two of our workers - Aman Gambhir and Rita Chopra. They said that if they work for Aam Aadmi Party, they will get them arrested by the police. What kind of hooliganism has spread in the country? Now the BJP people are threatening in the name of the police! Amit Shah ji: The people of Delhi will answer this hooliganism on the 5th."

Reacting to it former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed it "hooliganism."

In a post on X, Kejriwal said, "Hooliganism is going on openly."

Earlier, Kejriwal accused the BJP of planning a conspiracy ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

"Aam Aadmi Party is heading to a historic victory and BJP is heading towards its worst defeat. BJP will use Delhi Police to commit hooliganism. BJP workers will go to poor people and tell them that they are from the Election Commission and will put ink on their finger and tell them to take Rs 3,000 and cast their vote," he claimed.

The national capital will go to the polls on February 5, and the election results will be declared on February 8. Monday marked the last day of campaigning for the Delhi Assembly elections. (ANI)