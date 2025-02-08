Priyanka Gandhi Reacts to Delhi Election Results Amid BJP's Early Lead

Kannur: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who arrived at Kannur Airport on Saturday morning said that she has not checked the trends of the counting of votes in the Delhi Assembly elections.

Speaking to mediapersons here, the Wayanad MP responded to a query posed to her about the results projected in early trends posted by the Election Commission today. "I don't know, I haven't checked the results yet."

The BJP crossed the majority mark in the Delhi assembly election results, as per trends posted by the poll body. According to the available trends, the party, which was in power in Delhi for 15 years, was seen trailing in all 70 constituencies in the national capital. In the 2013 assembly elections the Congress had won eight seats.

Polling for the 70-member Assembly was held on February 5, with a total voter turnout of 60.54 per cent.

Along with Delhi, the counting for by-elections in Uttar Pradesh's Milkipur seat and Tamil Nadu's Erode seat is also underway.

Meanwhile, as BJP is leading in the majority of seats in the Delhi assembly election, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took a jibe at opposition INDIA bloc members Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Abdullah, a senior leader of the National Conference, which is also part of the INDIA bloc, took to X as early trending counting trends indicated a loss for both the ruling AAP and Congress in Delhi.

Sharing a popular meme, which purportedly said, "Jee bhar kar lado. Samaapt kardo ek dusre ko!"

He also captioned the post, "Aur lado aapas mein!!! (Fight amongst yourselves some more)."

This came after the BJP took an early lead in 41 seats in the 70-member legislature in the national capital.

The sharp remark was intended after Congress and AAP's decision to contest the Delhi elections separately, despite being allies under the INDIA bloc banner.

Notably, the Jammu and Kashmir CM had earlier questioned the very existence of the INDIA bloc.

The AAP is aiming for a third consecutive term, while the BJP is making all efforts to return to power after more than two decades in the National Capital.

Most exit polls released on Wednesday gave the BJP an edge over the AAP. However, AAP leaders said that exit polls have historically underestimated the party's performance. They expressed confidence in returning to power.

Key constituencies include New Delhi, where AAP leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is contesting against Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit and BJP's Parvesh Verma. (ANI)