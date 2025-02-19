Prakash Reddy Criticizes Telangana, Andhra for Early Leave During Ramzan

Hyderabad: BJP spokesperson Prakash Reddy on Wednesday criticized the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments for their decision to allow Muslim employees to leave work an hour early during Ramzan, calling it an act of appeasement.

BJP spokesperson Prakash Reddy suggested that, while acknowledging the respect for the 'Iftar' practice, similar consideration should be given to Hindu festivals, advocating for special leave during occasions like 'Ayyappa Swamy Pooja'.

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Prakash Reddy said, "Telangana and Andhra Pradesh government, both the states have given permission to the Muslims to leave the offices and schools at 4 in the evening. During Ramzan, they go for 'Iftar' in the evening. We respect it, but when Hindu festivals come, both states, whichever party is ruling, restrict several things...When we respect one religion, we also have to respect other faiths...You should grant special leaves to those who go for 'Ayyappa Swamy Pooja'. Unfortunately, both governments have been appeasing the Muslims for decades."

The Telangana Government has issued a government order permitting all the Government Muslim employees, teachers, contract, out-sourcing, boards, corporations and Public Sector employees working in the State to leave their Offices/Schools at 4.00 p.m. during the Holy Month of "Ramzan," i.e., from March 2 to March 31 (both days inclusive) to offer necessary prayers, except when their presence is required due to exigencies of services during the above period.

Following the BJP's uproar over Telangana's Ramzan order, the Andhra Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP), has also announced that Muslim employees will be allowed to leave work an hour early during the holy month of Ramzan.

The decision comes just days after neighbouring state Telangana, under the Congress-led government, issued a similar directive - one that was swiftly criticised by the BJP as "appeasement politics".

On the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh government's decision to reduce work hours for Muslims during Ramzan, Congress MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal said, "The decision is justified because the people are not in a position to work smoothly in the evening hours (during Ramzan)... It will be a good decision if the Assam government also implements this." (ANI)