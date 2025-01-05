PM Modi Outlines Development Vision for Delhi, BJP Promises Corruption-Free Governance and Welfare Continuity Ahead of 2025 Elections

New Delhi: Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva on Sunday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for outlining a 'development-focused vision' for the national capital and assured that the BJP government if voted to power, would continue all public welfare schemes and eliminate corruption.

Speaking to ANI, about PM Modi's rally, Sachdeva said, "PM Modi has given a vision of development to Delhi. The development schemes he announced today. Along with that he also said that the people's welfare schemes of Delhi will continue and the people of Delhi will be benefitted even more after the centre's schemes get merged."

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused Delhi's AAP government of fighting with the Centre and urged people to allow the BJP to turn the national capital into a city of the future.

The Prime Minister also assured that no public welfare scheme would be discontinued if the BJP assumed power but the party's government would weed out the corruption.

Speaking about the rally today, former Delhi Minister and BJP candidate from the Bijwasan Assembly constituency, Kailash Gahlot accused AAP of creating 'misconception' by alleging that free electricity and free water schemes will be stopped if BJP comes to power.

"It is clear that people want change this time. PM Modi has given a big gift to the people of Delhi. He spoke about urban mobility, he also said that no people welfare scheme will be discontinued. So, the way AAP is scaring people that their free water and electricity will be stopped, he has cleared this misconception. The people's welfare schemes won't be stopped and will be made even better," he said.

BJP MP Kamaljeet Shehrawat also attacked the AAP government and affirmed that all current schemes will continue in addition to the new schemes if the BJP wins.

"Whatever schemes that are going on in Delhi - all these schemes will continue to be there along with newer schemes. It will help the people of Delhi get rid of confusion and to move forward on the path of development with PM Modi," she said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appealed to the voters of the national capital to give Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a chance in the upcoming 2025 Delhi assembly elections. He took a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, saying that the government has been no less than a "tragedy (AAP-DA)."

"We need to develop Delhi into the capital of Viksit Bharat. I want to appeal to the people of Delhi to give an opportunity to the BJP for the bright future of Delhi, it is the BJP which can develop Delhi. In the last 10 years, the government that Delhi has seen is no less than 'AAP-DA'. Now, we can only hear 'AAP-DA nahi sahenge, badal ke rahenge' in Delhi. Delhi wants development and the people of Delhi have trust in BJP," PM Modi said while addressing the 'Parivartan Rally' at Japanese Park in Rohini.

PM Modi further said that he had come to address the gathering after inaugurating development works for Delhi worth thousands of crores of rupees. He added that the coming 25 years will remain crucial for the future of the entire country and Delhi's contribution was necessary in the 'Viksit Bharat' mission.

PM Modi said that people trust the BJP because it is a party that believes in good governance. The BJP is dedicated to the development and welfare of every citizen, he added.

"In Delhi, only one voice is resonating. And that is why only one voice is echoing in Delhi. 'You will not tolerate injustice, change is inevitable.' Now Delhi desires a land of development, and I am delighted that Delhi places its trust in the BJP. The BJP is trusted because it is a party that brings good governance. The BJP works with a spirit of service, fulfils dreams, and is dedicated to development, committed to the welfare of every citizen," PM Modi said.

PM Modi on Sunday also interacted with school children while riding the Namo Bharat train from the Sahibabad RRTS station to the New Ashok Nagar RRTS station during its inauguration.

The Namo Bharat trains have now reached Delhi, marking the beginning of a new era of high-speed mobility options for the National Capital.

The assembly elections in Delhi are likely to be held in February 2025.

Congress, which was in power in Delhi for 15 successive years, has performed poorly in the past two assembly polls, failing to win any seat.

AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eight seats. (ANI)