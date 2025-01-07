Phir Layenge Kejriwal Song Captures Delhi’s Mood: Atishi Highlights AAP’s 2025 Campaign Launch

New Delhi: New Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has expressed strong support for the party's new campaign song "Phir Layenge Kejriwal," which was launched in preparation for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections.

According to Atishi, the song encapsulates the emotional connection between Delhi's residents and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, whose leadership she says has transformed the city over the past decade.

Atishi took to X to share her thoughts on the song, stating, "This campaign song of AAP for the assembly elections expresses the feelings of every common man of Delhi. In 10 years, @ArvindKejriwal ji took care of 2 crore Delhiites like a family, that's why Delhiites will 'bring Kejriwal again.'"

The song, which carries the slogan "Phir Layenge Kejriwal" (We will bring Kejriwal again), is designed to rally voters by emphasizing Kejriwal's efforts in providing governance that prioritizes the welfare of the common people. The emotional tone of the song, along with its message of continuity, seeks to reinforce the AAP's appeal as a party that has delivered results for Delhi's citizens.

Speaking about the song, AAP MP Sanjay Singh also expressed confidence in its impact. "This song will be a hit. Our slogan was 'Phir Layenge Kejriwal' and this song also conveys the same. This song will reach every house, and people will make Arvind Kejriwal win with a huge majority," he said.

Earlier, The Aam Admi Party on Tuesday launched its 2025 election campaign, releasing a campaign song dubbed as, 'Phir layenge Kejriwal' (Will bring back Kejriwal). The Election Commission is set to announce dates for the 2025 Delhi assembly polls on Tuesday.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, the party leader Manish Sisodia and other leaders were also present at the event.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said the election commission will announce the dates for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections today. Kakkar stated the party is ready with all 70 candidates and Arvind Kejriwal as its CM face while criticising BJP and Congress for their lack of preparation.

She expressed confidence in a fair election and predicted Kejriwal's re-election for a fourth term.

Speaking to ANI, Kakkar said, "AAP is ready to go into the election. We have the CM face, and we have declared all 70 candidates. Contrary to that, the BJP and Congress aren't prepared. We hope that the Election Commission will conduct a free and fair election. The people will elect Arvind Kejriwal for the fourth time." (ANI)