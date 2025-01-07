Phir Layenge Kejriwal: AAP Unveils Campaign Song for 2025 Delhi Assembly Polls

New Delhi: The Aam Admi Party on Tuesday launched its 2025 election campaign, releasing a campaign song dubbed as, 'Phir layenge Kejriwal' (Will bring back Kejriwal). The Election Commission is set to announce dates for the 2025 Delhi assembly polls on Tuesday.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, the party leader Manish Sisodia and other leaders were also present at the event.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh told ANI, "This song will be a hit. Our slogan was 'phir laayenge Kejriwal' and this song also conveys the same. This song will reach every house and people will make Arvind Kejriwal win with a huge majority."

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said the election commission will announce the dates for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections today. Kakkar stated the party is ready with all 70 candidates and Arvind Kejriwal as its CM face while criticising BJP and Congress for their lack of preparation.

She expressed confidence in a fair election and predicted Kejriwal's re-election for a fourth term.

Speaking to ANI, Kakkar said, "AAP is ready to go into the election. We have the CM face, and we have declared all 70 candidates. Contrary to that, the BJP and Congress aren't prepared. We hope that the Election Commission will conduct a free and fair election. The people will elect Arvind Kejriwal for the fourth time."

AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "Nothing is better for AAP than elections being announced today... We are fully prepared and we are confident of a big majority this time as well."

AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eight seats.

Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal claimed that "Large-Scale" fraud in voter addition and deletions in the New Delhi Assembly seat is taking place.

In a post on X, Kejriwal cited a letter from Chief Minister Atishi sent to Delhi Chief Electoral Officer. "Large-scale fraud taking place in voter additions and deletions in the New Delhi assembly. Delhi CM Atishi ji writes this letter to CEC presenting evidence and seeking time to meet," he said. (ANI)