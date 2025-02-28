People's hard-earned money was wasted: BJP MLA Satish Upadhyay on liquor policy

New Delhi: BJP MLA Satish on Friday criticised the AAP government over the liquor policy, claiming that "people's hard-earned money was wasted" due to gross irregularities.

He also mentioned that the CAG had provided a detailed report on the issue, which will go to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Speaking to ANI, BJP MLA Satish Upadhyay said, "The kind of gross irregularities that were done in the liquor policy, people's hard-earned money was wasted... These are all subjects on which CAG has given a long report... This entire subject will go to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC)..."

On Tuesday, CM Rekha Gupta tabled the CAG report on the Delhi Excise Policy. The 'Performance Audit on Regulation and Supply of Liquor in Delhi' covers four years, from 2017-18 to 2020-21, and examines the regulation and supply of Indian-made foreign Liquor (IMFL) and foreign liquor in Delhi. Notably, the Delhi Assembly session has been extended by two days until March 1.

Further, Satish Upadhyay added, "The party (AAP) that calls itself transparent has cheated the people of Delhi and committed huge corruption. Certainly, we are fully prepared to bring back every single penny of the people of Delhi..."

Further, he added, "There are many areas where corruption has occurred, including health, transportation, education, and the Jal Board. Today, CM Rekha Gupta will present the CAG report on health, which will provide further clarity on these issues."

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will present the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on 'Public Health Infrastructure and Management of Health Services' in the Delhi Assembly on Friday.

According to sources, this report will be based on the status of government hospitals and health services (2024) and will 'expose' the reality of health services in the national capital. This will be CAG's second report, which will be presented in the assembly. (ANI)