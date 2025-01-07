People of Delhi will vote for Congress: Kasturba Nagar Assembly constituency candidate Abhishek Dutt

New Delhi: As the Election Commission of India (ECI) gears up to announce the dates for the upcoming 2025 Delhi assembly elections, Congress candidate from Kasturba Nagar Assembly constituency, Abhishek Dutt on Tuesday asserted the development in Delhi has taken place only under the Congress government, adding that in the assembly polls, people will vote for the Congress.

"The people of Delhi will vote for the Congress party. The people are waiting for the elections because they have been deceived for the last 11 years... The AAP government has never worked on its manifesto... The people of Delhi know that development has taken place in Delhi only under the Congress government," Dutt told ANI.

"I want to ask Arvind Kejriwal who will be the CM face of the AAP party because, after the Supreme Court order, he cannot become the Chief Minister of Delhi," he asked.

Earlier today, Congress leader Alka Lamba said that there was "anti-incumbency" against the central government and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital.

"There is anti-incumbency against the central as well as Delhi government. People are comparing the works done by different governments. For 15 years, Sheila Dikshit was governing. Kejriwal got a chance for three terms. People have analysed 10 years of this rule and they will vote for Congress this time," Lamba, who is a Congress candidate from the Kalkaji Assembly constituency, told ANI.

Taking a swipe at AAP over the remarks made by Kejriwal earlier that Atishi was a "temporary Chief Minister," Lamba said that the issues of Delhi have become permanent and can only be resolved through a permanent Chief Minister.

The Election Commission of India announced the dates for polls to the Delhi Legislative Assembly. The elections will be held in a single phase on February 5, while the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

With the announcement of the election dates, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into force in the national capital and will remain in force till the completion of the election process.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats. (ANI)