People of Delhi want to defeat AAP BJP MP Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi: After Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) decided to go solo in the upcoming 2025 Delhi assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari on Monday said that the people of Delhi want to defeat AAP and Congress. He said that AAP cannot contest the assembly polls without forming an alliance with the Congress party.

"Nobody believes Arvind Kejriwal's words now...Delhi doesn't trust him. Secondly, they (Congres and AAP) are negotiating now, they will threaten each other but will also negotiate and make a deal as well. The truth is that without allying with Congress, Kejriwal can't even contest the election properly. We will defeat them even if they ally and contest the elections like we did earlier. People of Delhi want to defeat them," BJP MP Manoj Tiwari told ANI.



Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) or Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday said that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi has suffered the consequences of working for the people. She said that Congress and AAP failed to reach a consensus to form an alliance.

"We saw it in Haryana, we have seen it in Delhi now that Congress and AAP could not come to a consensus to be able to contest on their own and are fighting this fight. We must remember that the AAP has seen the struggle. They have won the mandate of the people, yet their elected representatives were jailed on frivolous charges. They have suffered all the consequences (because) of working for the people of Delhi," Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi told ANI.

The Shiv Sena MP further said that AAP in Delhi has fought against the false narratives, hoping that people will realise their struggle and vote for them in the upcoming assembly elections.

Earlier, AAP National Convenor Kejriwal on Sunday announced that his party would contest the upcoming 2025 assembly polls alone and that there would be no alliance with any party.

"There will be no alliance in Delhi (for assembly elections)," Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference. (ANI)