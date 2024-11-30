Our effort is to take MP to new dimensions of development CM Mohan Yadav

New Delhi: After concluding his six-day visit to the United Kingdom (UK) and Germany, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday thanked the party leaders and workers for the warm welcome in the national capital and said that the government effort is to take Madhya Pradesh to new dimensions of development.

"I thank the leaders and workers for the warm welcome. Under the leadership of PM Modi, our effort is to take Madhya Pradesh to new dimensions of development by taking everyone along," Mohan Yadav told reporters.

MP CM received a warm welcome at Madhya Pradesh Bhavan, in the national capital after concluding his six-day visit to the United Kingdom (UK) and Germany.

CM Yadav was on a visit to the United Kingdom (UK) and Germany from November 24 to November 30, with the aim of attracting investments through engagements with industrialists, business leaders, and government representatives in both nations.

Earlier on Friday, the CM visited the State Museum of Natural History in Stuttgart as part of his Germany tour to attract investments for the state.

CM Yadav signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the state museum to enhance knowledge sharing and exchange of resources to facilitate fossils found in Madhya Pradesh.

In the UK, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister announced that the state government had received investment proposals amounting to nearly Rs 60,000 crore.

Before departing for Germany, he highlighted the significance of the trip in fostering international collaboration and attracting investments.

During his visit, the Chief Minister toured the campus of WMG (Warwick Manufacturing Group). He remarked, "Over 30,000 students study here. We aim to conduct research activities and leverage this knowledge not only for industrial advancement but also for societal benefit. I also interacted with Indian students and students from Madhya Pradesh. Students from all over the world are coming here to learn." (ANI)