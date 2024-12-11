Opposition MPs Protest Outside Parliament with Roses and Flags, Highlight Key Issues

New Delhi: Opposition MPs on Wednesday staged a unique protest outside the Parliament against the government, giving a rose flower and Indian flags to NDA MPs.

Both Houses of Parliament have seen stormy sittings in this winter session with the Opposition MPs wanting to raise the issue of alleged charges against industrialist Gautam Adani and the BJP accusing the Congress of having links with US billionaire George Soros to destabilise the country.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were among the protesters. Rahul Gandhi was seen giving rose flower and Tiranga to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as the latter entered the Parliament building.

Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat accused the BJP government of turning Parliament into the 'Lajvanti' (shame plant).

"The BJP government has turned the Parliament into the 'Lajvanti' (shame plant). The House gets adjourned the moment Adani's name comes up... We are distributing the National Flag following the Parliamentary decorum," Bhagat told ANI.

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad said, "We have distributed the national flag and have requested them to not sell the country and take the country forward. Unfortunately, we are seeing that Adani is running the country these days... Everything is being given to him and the voice of the poor is being suppressed. We are against the conspiracy to sell the country."

Meanwhile, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey alleged that he was constantly being disrupted by the Opposition members in the House.

"The Opposition is not letting me speak. This is the fourth day that my Zero Hour has been wasted. They are suppressing my voice. I have never seen an Opposition that stopped so low," Dubey told ANI.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday raised concerns alleging that the ties between George Soros and the Nehru-Gandhi family extend beyond Sonia Gandhi's role as co-president of the Forum of Democratic Leaders - Asia Pacific (FDL-AP).

Citing newspaper reports on social media handle X, the BJP posted, "The connection between George Soros and the Nehru-Gandhi family runs deep, extending beyond Sonia Gandhi's role as co-president of the Forum of Democratic Leaders - Asia Pacific (FDL-AP)."

"Fori Nehru, a Hungarian like Soros, was married to BK Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru's cousin, making her the aunt of Rahul Gandhi, former Congress President and Leader of the Opposition. Soros is documented to have visited Fori Nehru and maintained extended correspondence with her. Their association traces back to the time when BK Nehru served as India's ambassador to the United States," said the post.

The Winter session of Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The Winter Session will go on till December 20. (ANI)