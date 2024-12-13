One Nation, One Election Sparks Debate: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Calls It an 'Attack on Federalism

New Delhi: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Friday slammed the 'One Nation, One Election' being passed by the Union Cabinet, calling it an "attack on federalism."

"The Congress party has already cleared its stand as One Nation One Election is an attack on federalism and there should be a discussion on the election process in the parliament," he said.

The 'One Nation One Election' bill was approved by the Union Cabinet on Thursday paving the way for its introduction in Parliament. However, before its introduction in the Parliament, the bill initiated debate between the ruling and opposition parties.

Several parties of the INDIA bloc opposed the bill while the BJP-led NDA alliance parties welcomed this bill, saying, it would save time and lay the groundwork for unified elections across the country.

However, JD (U), one of the alliance parties members of the BJP-led NDA raised doubts on the technicalities involved with it like the constitutional amendments, but said that there is nothing wrong with implementing One Nation, One Election.

"...There are a lot of technicalities involved with it like the constitutional amendments (for implementing One Nation, One Election). It should be implemented...The opposition has an issue with everything. There is nothing wrong with implementing One Nation, One Election," said Bihar Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary.

Notably, in September this year, the Union Cabinet approved the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, which aims to hold simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, along with urban body and panchayat polls, within a span of 100 days.

The recommendations were outlined in a report by a high-level panel chaired by former President Kovind. Following the Cabinet's approval, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the decision, calling it a significant step towards enhancing India's democracy.

"The Cabinet has accepted the recommendations of the High-Level Committee on Simultaneous Elections. I compliment our former President, Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji, for spearheading this effort and consulting a wide range of stakeholders. This is an important step towards making our democracy even more vibrant and participative," PM Modi posted on X. (ANI)

