One Nation, One Election Bill Sparks Strong Opposition: IUML MP Basheer Calls It 'Attack on Democracy

New Delhi: Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MP ET Muhammed Basheer on Tuesday opposed the One Nation, One Election bill, terming it an "attack" on the democracy and Constitution of India.

"I express my very strong opposition to this Bill because this is an attack on the democracy and Constitution and federalism of India. If this Amendment is implemented, some states will have tenure for less than 3 years," Bashneer said.

The IUML leader's strong remarks came on the day when the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024' and 'The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024' was formally introduced in Lok Sabha after members voted on it. The bill proposes 'One Nation One Election' or simultaneous elections to both Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

The bill will be sent to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for detailed discussions.

On Tuesday, the Speaker of the Lok Sabha announced the result of the vote on the introduction of the bill in the house. The vote showed 269 members in favour (Ayes) and 196 against (Noes). This followed Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal's formal introduction of the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024, on 'One Nation, One Election' and his agreement to send the bill to a JPC in response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Amit Shah said, "When the One Nation, One Election Bill was taken up in the cabinet for approval, PM Modi had said that it should be sent to the JPC for detailed discussion. If the Law Minister is willing to send the bill to JPC, the discussion on its introduction can end."

Meghwal also introduced a bill to amend the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963, the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, as per the day's schedule. These amendments aim to align assembly elections in Delhi, Jammu Kashmir, and Puducherry with the proposed simultaneous elections.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manish Tewari opposed the move, arguing, "Beyond the seventh schedule of the Constitution is the basic structure doctrine, which spells out that there are certain features of the Constitution beyond the amending power of the House. The essential features are federalism and the structure of our democracy. Therefore, the bills moved by the Minister of Law and Justice are an absolute assault on the basic structure of the Constitution and are beyond the legislative competence of the House." (ANI)