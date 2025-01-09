Omar Abdullah Urges AAP, Congress to Strategize Against BJP Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that Aam Admi Party, the Congress and other political parties should figure out how to fight with the BJP in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections.

"As of now, I can't say anything on this issue. Because we do not have a connection with the Delhi assembly polls. The Aam Admi Party, Congress and the political parties on the ground there should decide how to fight in a better way with the BJP," he told reporters on a question regarding the INDIA alliance providing much support to AAP over the Congress.

He also mentioned that AAP won the previous two state assembly elections in Delhi. "This time we will have to wait for what the people of Delhi decide."

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah pointed out that the alliance is not confined to contesting elections only.

"... As far as alliance is concerned, alliance exists in everything, and is not limited to contesting elections. The alliance exists to strengthen the country and remove this hatred from our country. Those who think it was just for Parliamentary elections, should come out of this misconception," Farooq told reporters in Jammu.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. While last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats. (ANI)