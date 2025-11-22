No need to do politics on Mandir–Masjid: Former Babri Masjid litigant on Trinamool MLA’s ‘Babri Masjid’ remark

Ayodhya : As Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir announced that he will lay the foundation stone of his proposed 'Babri Masjid' in Murshidabad on December 6, the anniversary of the demolition of the original structure in Ayodhya, former Babri Masjid litigant Iqbal Ansari said on Saturday that there was no need to indulge in politics over Mandir and Masjid.

Kabir, who had first announced the proposal for the mosque last year, said the event is expected to draw nearly two lakh people, with more than 400 prominent personalities present on stage, and that construction will take around three years.

Speaking to IANS, former litigant Iqbal Ansari said, “The issue concerns Ayodhya, and when the Supreme Court delivered its verdict, Muslims across the country respected it. The court allotted five acres of land, so there is no need for people to do politics in the name of the mosque now. Many things are forgotten with time, but in today’s political atmosphere, people keep bringing such issues back into politics.”

He added, “There is no need to do politics on Mandir–Masjid. This is not good for the country. What the country needs is brotherhood. I stay away from politics influenced by caste and religion. I want peace in the country. Caste and religion exist and will continue to exist, but politics should not be done on their basis. We should talk about the welfare of the country. The focus should be on creating jobs, not on all this.”

MLA Kabir’s remarks, however, soon sparked sharp criticism from the BJP, which accused the Trinamool Congress of engaging in “religion-based politics” and “appeasement politics.”

BJP leader Agnimitra Paul said, “Anyone can build temples or mosques, but the Trinamool Congress plays politics in the name of religion. Their motive behind choosing the date of December 6 is clear. The question is, what has the Trinamool Congress done for minorities so far?”

