No Alliance with Congress: Arvind Kejriwal Confirms AAP’s Solo Fight in Delhi Polls

New Delhi: The INDIA bloc alliance for Delhi that was stitched during the 2024 general elections appears short-lived as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday ruled out any possibility of an alliance with the Congress.

In a post on X, Kejriwal said, "Aam Aadmi Party will be fighting this election on its own strength in Delhi. There is no possibility of any alliance with Congress."



The statement comes after reports suggested that Congress and AAP were in the final stages of talks for a Delhi election alliance.

Earlier on December 7, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Devendra Yadav had criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, for being responsible for the "deteriorating" law and order situation in the national capital.

Devendra Yadav also demanded that Kejriwal should ask for the resignation of Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, the same way he asked for the resignation of former CM Shiela Dixit during the Nirbhaya case. The Delhi Congress president further alleged that the women are facing the brunt of increasing crimes, including gang wars, firing, murder, rape, harassment and snatching incidents.

Meanwhile, the AAP released its second list of 20 candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections on Monday, which included the decision to field Sisodia from Jangpura instead of his previous seat in Patparganj. Awadh Ojha has been nominated to contest from Patparganj.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party changed former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's seat from Patparganj. He will now contest from the Jangpura seat. Awadh Ojha has been made a candidate from Sisodia's old seat Patparganj.

In its second list of candidates, the Aam Aadmi Party has dropped 17 sitting MLAs, opting to replace them with new faces.

However, three familiar names have been re-nominated: Manish Sisodia and Rakhi Birla, both current MLAs, along with Deepu Chaudhary, a former candidate who lost in the previous election.

Congress, which was in power in Delhi for 15 successive years, has performed poorly in the past two assembly polls, failing to win any seat.

The Assembly polls in Delhi are expected to be held in early 2025. AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eighth seats. (ANI)