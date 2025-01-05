Nitish Kumar Highlights Women's Empowerment, Takes Jibe at Opposition in Muzaffarpur Speech

Muzaffarpur: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday emphasized his government's commitment to women's empowerment through initiatives like the 'Jeevika Didi' scheme, asserting that his administration has worked for the welfare of all communities.

Speaking to the media, CM Nitish took a veiled dig at the opposition and said that he mistakenly gone with them but now he is with his old friends.

"What was the condition of women earlier? Since we started the 'Jeevika Didi' scheme - women are happy, and whenever they need help, they are given help...I had mistakenly gone with them (opposition), but now I am with my old friends. Did they (Opposition) do any work for women? We have worked for everyone - be it Hindus, Muslims, upper castes, backward, Dalits or women. People should remember this," he said.

On Saturday, Nitish Kumar took a dig at the regime of the Lalu Prasad Yadav-led government, saying that before the Janata Dal (United)-led government was formed in 2005, 'Bihar ki halat kaafi kharab thi.'

Mentioning that the people of Bihar had given a mandate to Nitish Kumar and his party on November 24, 2005, it was a chance to work for the state's development.

"Since then, we have been continuously working for the development of Bihar... Before the year 2005, Bihar ki halat kaafi kharab thi (the condition of Bihar was really bad). People were afraid to come out of their homes after evening. There was no arrangement for treatment in hospitals, the roads were dilapidated, the condition of education was not good, and often there were reports of religious disputes," said the CM according to the statement.

Mentioning that 'no area of Bihar is untouched by development,' he said that work has also been done in education, health, road, bridge construction on a large scale.

"Earlier people from earlier people from any corner of Bihar used to reach Patna in 6 hours, now it has been reduced to 5 hours. Every kind of work is being done for this," said the CM. (ANI)