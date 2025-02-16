New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: AAP Blames Indian Railways' Mismanagement

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha has blamed the "mismanagement" and "negligence of the Indian Railways for the stampede at the New Delhi Railway station in which 18 people died and several others were injured

Further, he said that the condition of the passengers in Indian Railways was similar to "potato sacks stuffed in trains."

Speaking to ANI, Chadha said "This entire incident shows the level of mismanagement and negligence of the Indian Railways. On 11th February I had brought up the issue in Parliament. The condition of the passengers of our railways is like potato sacks stuffed in the trains. If by any chance a passenger gets to sit in the washroom of our trains, he considers himself lucky. This has become the situation all over the country... there is no crowd management... if such situations are occurring even during Mahakumbh, then how will a passenger feel safe?"

He also questioned what action the Indian Railways has taken to prevent the occurances of such incidents.

"My question is what action will be taken on such an incident. We have been seeing in the CAG reports that there has been a continuous rise in such rail accidents? Who is held responsible for this? I think the government should sit down and take proper action on this..."

Chadha also expressed grief over the loss of the lives in the February 15 stampede at the New Delhi Railway station.

"This is a really sad accident and I think this entire incident has shaken the soul of the nation. I pray for strength to the families of the deceased. I also pray for the speedy recovery of those who have been injured..." Chadha stated.

The stampede on Saturday occurred at New Delhi Railway Station, resulting in the loss of 18 lives on Saturday. The incident happened around 10 pm when thousands of devotees were heading to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh 2025 festival, causing severe overcrowding at the station. (ANI)