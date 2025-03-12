Nafrat ka bazaar band hona chahiye: Manickam Tagore on Sambhal CO's remark

Chennai: Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Wednesday criticized Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for supporting the remarks made by the Sambhal CO on Holi and called it a gross violation of Article 15 of the Constitution. Tagore stressed that festivals and prayers should promote harmony and not division.

In a post on X, Tagore said, "Unbelievable! It is a clear violation of Article 15 of our Constitution to discriminate against anyone based on religion, especially in matters of worship. Festivals and prayers must coexist in harmony, not be used to spread division. Nafarat ka bazaar band hona chahiye."

On March 6, Sambhal Circle Officer (CO) Anuj Kumar Chaudhary said those uncomfortable with colours should remain indoors as the Hindu festival comes once a year.

Sambhal Circle Officer (CO) Chaudhary said that since Holi comes once a year and there are 52 Jummas (Fridays) in a year, people from the Muslim community have been requested to stay indoors if they cannot accept being coloured.

"We have requested to the Muslim community that if they cannot accept being coloured, then they should not come to the place where Holi is being celebrated. There are 52 'Jumma' (Fridays) in a year, but only one day for Holi. Hindus wait for Holi the whole year, just like Muslims wait for Eid," Chaudhary told the media.

Chaudhary said that Muslims who do not wish to get colored during Holi should stay at home, and those who venture outside should be "big-hearted" enough not to object if colour falls on them.

"We have given a direct message that when people play Holi, and if they (Muslims) don't want colours to fall on them, then they should stay at home. And if they want to go out of their house, then they should be big-hearted enough not to object if colour falls on them," Chaudhary added.

Chaudhary added that both the Hindus and Muslims will celebrate their festivals in their way.

Holi, which will be celebrated on March 14, coincides with the Friday prayers during the month of Ramzan. (ANI)