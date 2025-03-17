MP Vijay Vasanth Seeks to Restore Train Fare Concessions in Parliament

New Delhi: Congress leader and Kanyakumari MP Vijay Vasanth on Monday moved an adjournment motion notice in the lower house, seeking a discussion on the revocation of concession on train ticket fares. He urged that the concession withdrawn on train tickets during the COVID-19 outbreak be restored for senior citizens, students, doctors, mediapersons, and others who are eligible.

"I, move the following adjournment motion: That this House do now adjourn to discuss a matter of urgent public importance, namely, the revocation of concession on train ticket fares for senior citizens, students, doctors, media persons, and other eligible categories by the Indian Railways, which has caused undue hardship and distress to these sections of society, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic," the notice read.

Stating that the government was under a "moral obligation" to protect the interests of vulnerable sections of society, the Lok Sabha MP said that the decision to withdraw concession on train tickets has resulted in a financial burden on those who are vulnerable and struggling to cope with the pandemic.

"Senior citizens, students, and other eligible categories have been availing these concessions for decades, and the sudden withdrawal of these concessions has caused undue hardship and distress," Vasanth added.

Moreover, the Lok Sabha MP demanded that adequate compensation be given to those affected by the withdrawal of these concessions.

The Budget Session of Parliament will resume on Monday, with both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha set to meet. Both Houses were adjourned last Wednesday till March 17 on account of Holi.

According to the list of business, the Lok Sabha will reconvene at 11.00 am to take up key legislative matters, including the presentation and discussion of multiple reports from standing committees.

BJP MP Radha Mohan Singh and SP MP Virendra Singh will present reports of the Standing Committee on Defence.

Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor and BJP MP Arun Govil will present the fifth report of the Standing Committee on External Affairs on the 'Demands for Grants of the Ministry of External Affairs for 2025-26.' (ANI)