MP Debashish Samantaray resigns from BJD post

Bhubaneswar: Rajya Sabha member Debashish Samantaray has submitted his resignation from the post of Vice-Chairman of the BJD's senior citizens' cell, raising questions over the functioning of the party and his new designation.

In a letter addressed to party president Naveen Patnaik, Samantaray, in his letter, expressed his displeasure over his designation 'in the capacity of the rank of Vice President of the Senior Citizen Cell'.

"In the recent party reorganisation of the BJD, you have appointed me in the capacity of the rank of Vice President of the Senior Citizen Cell. Sir, I fail to understand what 'in the rank of vice president' really means. Besides sounding bureaucratic, such a designation is demeaning and humiliating," stated Samantaray.

The veteran leader also raised suspicion over the place of loyalists of legendary Biju Babu and Naveen Patnaik.

He alleged that the BJD, deviating from its core ideology, is now following a new line of thought, ideology and action.

"After careful introspection, I feel rather disappointed despite my unflinching loyalty to you. Not merely for me, but for the thousands of workers of the BJD, you still remain our only hope for the future. I am sure under your leadership, we will regain the confidence of millions of people of our state," Samantaray said in his letter.

The Rajya Sabha member alleged that the party has "failed" to accept and take any remedial measures to resolve the "faults" that led to the party's "humiliating" defeat in the 2024 general elections.

He said every worker of the party knows the reason for the poll defeat. “However, we lost despite a popular Chief Minister.

"Every BJD cadre and leader, whether they speak out or not, know the cause behind our defeat in 2024 and earnestly hope that you will thwart any attempt being made to weaken our party, almost as if there is a design to it," he said.

"I request your personal attention to tide over the present situation in the party," Samantaray added.

The senior leader stated that he will always remain in the party.

"Most humbly I submit, sir, I am unable to accept the responsibility IN THE RANK OF VICE PRESIDENT of Senior Citizens Cell. I will always remain merely a worker of BJD and will always remain committed to the Biju-Naveen line of thought and action," stated Samantaray.

