MP CM Mohan Yadav Slams Arvind Kejriwal, Calls Him a Lying Machine

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took a potshot at Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday saying the people of Delhi have decided that under no circumstances would they tolerate another stint of the AAP in power.

CM Yadav further targeted Kejriwal and said the latter is a "machine which keeps on churning out lies.

"I went to Delhi in the context of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections and participated in campaign programs. The people of Delhi have decided that they will not tolerate Arvind Kejriwal's government under any circumstance. The Congress people, who were united till Lok Sabha elections 2024, are themselves saying that Arvind Kejriwal made a big mistake by participating in the liquor scam. The public elected Arvind Kejriwal's government with a hope that a new thought and a new person has come. Kejriwal made many promises but he is just a lying machine which continuously lies...," Yadav said.

The Chief Minister further added that the public would not tolerate him (Kejriwal) and expressed hope that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government would be formed in Delhi under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8. AAP won 62 seats in the 2020 assembly elections while BJP secured the remaining eight seats.

Meanwhile, reacting to Basant Panchami Shahi Snan at Prayagraj Kumbh, CM Yadav said that lakhs of devotees reached to take a holy dip and were engrossed in devotion.

He also expressed grief over the unfortunate and tragic incident during the last Snan (on Mauni Amavasya) at MahaKumbh that had claimed several lives.

"Basant Panchami Snan is being held in Prayagraj today. Lakhs of devotees reached to take a holy dip and were engrossed in devotion. The tragic incident of the last Snan (on Mauni Amavasya) indeed saddened our hearts. Let's pray that by the last day of Maha Kumbh on Shiv Ratri everything goes smoothly and happily," he said.

Over 12.5 million devotees took a holy dip on the third and last Shahi Snan of Mahakumbh as of 12 pm on Monday. The third and last Shahi Snan is on the occasion of Basant Panchmi. (ANI)