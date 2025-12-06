Mayawati pays tribute to Ambedkar, asks when will ‘good days’ come for the Bahujan community

Lucknow: On the 69th Mahaparinirvan Day of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati expressed concern that crores from the Bahujan community have yet to see the “good days” of self-respect and dignity, despite following the path shown by the architect of the Indian Constitution.

Taking to social media platform X, Mayawati wrote, “Today, on the death anniversary of Bharat Ratna, the most revered Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, the messiah of crores of people from the Bahujan Samaj in the country, I paid tribute to him.”

She said that party leaders and followers gathered in large numbers at various Ambedkar memorials across the country to pay tributes to the architect of the Constitution.

“Members of the party from 12 organisational divisions of Uttar Pradesh, along with followers of Babasaheb, gathered in large numbers at the grand ‘Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Social Change Site’ built by the BSP government on the banks of the Gomti River in Lucknow. People from Western Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Uttarakhand also gathered at the ‘National Dalit Inspiration Site and Green Garden’ established by the BSP government in Noida and paid their respects,” she added.

Mayawati further said that BSP National Coordinator Akash Anand also paid tribute at the Noida memorial. She noted that similar tribute programmes were held across various states at the zonal level.

“For this, I express heartfelt thanks and gratitude to everyone, especially to the people of Uttar Pradesh,” she said.

Reflecting on Ambedkar’s legacy, Mayawati questioned why millions from the Bahujan community were still waiting for dignity and social justice.

“On special occasions such as Independence Day, Republic Day, and on the birth and death anniversaries of Babasaheb, one question continues to arise -- when will the ‘good days of self-respect and equality’ come for crores of Bahujans in the country, in line with the humanistic and welfare goals of the Constitution?” she wrote.

She asserted that the BSP, as the country’s only Ambedkarite political party, remains committed to Ambedkar’s mission.

“The BSP is conscious, alert, and deeply concerned about why true ‘good days’ have not yet come for the exploited, oppressed, and marginalised Dalits, tribals, and OBCs -- the very communities for whom Babasaheb dedicated his life and enacted strong constitutional safeguards. Salute to him,” Mayawati added.

