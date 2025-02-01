Mayawati Criticizes Union Budget 2025 for Prioritizing Political Interests Over People's Needs

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party President Mayawati has strongly criticized the Union Budget 2025, claiming it prioritizes political interests over the needs of the people.

Taking to X, Mayawati pointed out the widespread struggles faced by India's large population, citing inflation, poverty, unemployment, and the lack of basic facilities like roads, water, and education.

"Due to the tremendous blow of inflation, poverty, unemployment in the country, along with the lack of necessary basic facilities like roads, water, education, peace and comfort, the lives of people in India with a huge population of about 140 crores are quite troubled, which also needs to be resolved through the Union Budget," she wrote.

The BSP leader further questioned the focus of the current BJP government's budget, drawing parallels to previous Congress budgets.

"But the budget of the current BJP government, like that of the Congress, seems to be more about political interests and less about the people and the country. If this is not so, then why is the life of the people continuously troubled, miserable and unhappy under this government too?" she asked.

Mayawati emphasized the need for the dream of a 'developed India' to align with the interests of the marginalized, particularly the Bahujans. "The dream of a 'developed India' should also be in the interest of the Bahujans," she added.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh has criticized Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for turning down in the Union Budget the proposals like inclusion of breakfast in schools, upward revision in the honorarium given to Anganwadi workers under Saksham aanganawadi and Poshan 2.0.

Earlier, while presenting the Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an increase in the money allocated to Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 scheme, in her 8th Budget presentation on Saturday.

In her speech, Nirmala said that the scheme provides nutritional support to more than 8 crore children, one crore pregnant women and lactating mothers, and around 20 lakh adolescent girls in aspirational districts and the North East region.

Sitharaman also announced a Nuclear Energy Mission during the presentation of the Union Budget 2025. The mission aims to develop at least 100 gigawatts (GW) of nuclear energy by 2047, aligning with India's vision of becoming a developed nation under the "Viksit Bharat" initiative.

FM in her budget speech said "Nuclear Energy Mission for Vikasit Bharat Development of at least 100 gigawatt of nuclear energy by 2047 is essential for our energy transition efforts".

To achieve this ambitious goal, the government plans to amend key laws, including the Atomic Energy Act and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, to enable greater participation from the private sector. (ANI)