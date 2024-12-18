Mayawati Criticizes Congress & BJP Over Ambedkar Controversy: Calls for True Reverence

New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party Chief Mayawati on Wednesday slammed the Congress and the BJP over the Ambedkar controversy and said that instead of using Babasaheb's name for political gain, both the parties should show proper respect and reverence towards him.

In a series of posts on X, Mayawati said, "Instead of using Dr BR Ambedkar's name for political gain, both Congress, BJP and their affiliates should show proper respect and reverence towards him. These parties have no objection to their own gods, so they should not interfere in the beliefs of others."

"However, for Dalits and other marginalized communities, BR Ambedkar is the only god, and it is because of him that these communities received legal rights through the Constitution. The day they received these rights, they were blessed with the heaven of seven lifetimes," she added.

The BSP Chief claimed that the affection that Congress, BJP, and similar parties show for Dalits and other marginalized communities is nothing but a deception.

"It is impossible for these parties to truly serve the interests and welfare of these communities. Their actions are more about appearances and less about actual public welfare. Only under the BSP government did the Bahujan community and their great saints, gurus, and leaders receive proper respect and honor," Mayawati added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said the comments on Ambedkar show the poor idealogy of the RSS.

"He has a problem with why people are taking Ambedkar's name again and again because Ambedkar was a Dalit and talked about Dalits. If God's name was chanted instead of Ambedkar means taking Ambedkar's name would get you hell, this is what Amit Shah means. Today they have demonstrated the poor ideology of RSS and no class in the country would forgive them," he said.

These remarks come after Amit Shah lashed out at the Congress party and said that it had become a 'fashion' for the party to take Ambedkar's name.

"If they had taken the name of God so many times instead of Ambedkar then they would have got heaven for seven lives," Shah said.

Earlier, opposition MPs including Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi held a protest in the Parliament premises against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar on the Rajya Sabha during the Constitution debate. (ANI)