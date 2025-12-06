Manjhi claims Tejashwi skipped Bihar Assembly session due to embarrassment over poll defeat

Patna: Union MSME Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Saturday criticised Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav for missing most of the recently concluded Bihar Assembly session, alleging that he stayed away because he was “embarrassed” by the Grand Alliance’s poor performance in the Assembly elections.

“The Leader of the Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, is an irresponsible person. He does politics but often makes irresponsible statements. I don’t know, but some people say he is travelling abroad. If this is true, I want to say that it was a short session, and he should have understood its importance. It would have been wiser if he had attended,” Manjhi said.

“I firmly believe that after the crushing defeat he faced in the 2025 elections, he is feeling embarrassed. He made tall claims of forming the government and even said he would take the oath on November 18. He had even finalised his cabinet and prepared for bureaucratic reshuffles, but everything went in vain. He is now embarrassed and does not want to face the public, which is why he avoided the Assembly session,” Manjhi added.

Manjhi further advised Tejashwi to be present in future Assembly sessions, stating, “He holds a responsible post in the Bihar Assembly.”

The Bihar Assembly session was held from December 1 to December 5.

Tejashwi Yadav attended the first two days, took the oath as an MLA, and then left for Delhi after the second day. Several leaders, citing media reports, claimed that Tejashwi travelled to Europe with his family, though there has been no official confirmation.

On Friday, JDU MLC Neeraj Kumar targeted Tejashwi Yadav, citing media reports claiming that he is currently travelling in Europe.

“After losing the Assembly election, Tejashwi Yadav went on vacation with his family. His father is ill, and now we have learned from the media that he is touring Europe. I want to ask him to make the details of his trip public. He is the Leader of the Opposition -- he should share photographs. Who is accompanying him? There are media reports that history-sheeter Rameez is also travelling with him. This is a matter of great concern. Did he take permission from the court? If yes, then he should share a copy of that permission with the media and on social media,” Neeraj Kumar had said.

--IANS