Manish Sisodia Slams BJP for Failing Delhi’s Law and Order, Questions Rohingya Policy

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia, who is contesting for the Jangpura seat in the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, has sharply criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its handling of law and order in the national capital.

In a statement to ANI, Sisodia highlighted that while Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal successfully addressed key issues like schools, electricity, and hospitals, the law and order situation under Home Minister Amit Shah's leadership had worsened.

"People of Delhi gave the responsibility to Kejriwal ji to work on the schools, electricity, and hospitals. He worked on government hospitals and made them better. There is 24-hour power supply now, there is zero electricity bill, government schools are fantastic now," said Sisodia.

He continued, "All responsibilities that were given by him to Kejriwal ji, he shouldered them well. On the other hand, people of Delhi gave Amit Shah and BJP the responsibility to take care of law and order."

"But what happened while he is in office? Law & order deteriorated, murders are happening, shootouts are happening. So, people feel that Amit Shah is unable to handle law & order," he continued.

Sisodia claimed that the people of Delhi are growing increasingly frustrated with the BJP's failure to address these issues. "In this election, it's peoples' warning that Amit Shah should either improve law & order otherwise people know how to do that," he added.

Sisodia also weighed in on the controversial issue of Rohingya refugees. Referring to a tweet by BJP leader Hardeep Singh Puri in 2022, where he claimed that the party was rehabilitating Rohingyas in Delhi, Sisodia demanded an explanation from Puri regarding the statement.

"It was a tweet of Hardeep Singh Puri that we are rehabilitating Rohingyas in Delhi... So, Hardeep Puri should answer about his tweet on 2022... He should answer where did he rehabilitate Rohingyas," questioned Sisodia. (ANI)