Manickam Tagore Slams PM Modi for 'Congress Phobia' in Rajya Sabha Address

New Delhi: Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his attack on Congress during his address in the Rajya Sabha, saying that he has a "Congress phobia" and should get rid of this thinking and focus on serving the people of India instead.

Tagore pointed out that Modi's speech was supposed to be about the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, but instead, he targeted Congress.

"We all know that it was on the Motion of Thanks to President's Address. Instead, Mr Modi was speaking on Congress. He always has a Congress phobia. Whenever he speaks, he speaks about Congress. It has been 10 years, you are in the 11th year. You keep your promises and implement what you told the people, instead of just the Congress phobia. I don't know the medicine for Congress phobia. PM Modi must get rid of this thinking and should serve the people of India," said Tagore.

The Congress MP also voiced concerns over the mistreatment of Indians who were deported from the US and suggested that the Indian government should have taken a more assertive role in protecting its citizens.

"Indians have been insulted across the world. America has treated Indians as criminals. They have chained them, treated so bad, put them in the aircraft like goats and sheep and sent them back here. It shows the arrogance of the countries that they're able to treat Indians like this. Govt is becoming weak and we are becoming subordinate to some other countries," said the Congress MP.

On Thursday, PM Modi accused Congress of appeasement politics and said the BJP-led NDA government works for "shantushtikaran" (total saturation) and not "tushtikaran".

In his reply in Rajya Sabha to the motion of thanks on the President's Address, PM Modi said the government lives by the ideal of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.

"We have tried to ensure that India's resources are optimally utilised. We've taken an approach of saturation. We've tried and ensured that the schemes reach the beneficiaries without any pilferages. In the last decade, we've worked with the idea of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and that has brought results," he said. (ANI)