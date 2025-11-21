Maha local body polls witness unopposed election of relatives, associates of MahaYuti leaders

Mumbai: A new trend is emerging in the ongoing elections to the 246 Nagar Parishads and 42 Nagar Panchayats wherein relatives and associates linked to the BJP and its allies are elected unopposed, leading to protests and allegations of "candidate theft" by Opposition parties in Maharashtra.

Polling is slated for December 2 and counting on December 3. The BJP, which proposes to tighten its grip in these local body elections to have 100 per cent rule after the 2029 Assembly elections, is making all efforts to get the maximum number of presidents and members elected in these bodies.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ cousin Alhad Kaloti has been elected unopposed as councillor in Chikhaldara Nagar Parishad from Amravati district in the Vidarbha region where Congress candidates Sheikh Irshad Sheikh Jameel and Nathu Khadke withdrew and 7 others withdrew their nominations securing Kaloti's victory.

In Jamner Nagar Parishad from Jalgaon district, Sadhana Mahajan, wife of Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan, who is CM Fadnavis’ close confidant, was elected as president unopposed. There were 9 nominations for the post of president, out of which 8 were declared valid. As all other candidates withdrew their applications, only Sadhana Mahajan's application remained.

Congress, NCP (Pawar faction) and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) candidates all withdrew their nominations, giving BJP a walkover victory. Along with the president, 6 councillors have also been elected unopposed in Jamner so far. Incidentally, Jamner Assembly constituency is represented by Girish Mahajan.

In Angar Nagar Panchayat from Mohol tehsil of Solapur district, all 17 seats will have BJP candidates winning unopposed. Only 17 nomination forms were filed, all by BJP candidates. This is the first election being held here following the upgrade of Angar Gram Panchayat to a Nagar Panchayat.

The NCP candidate Ujwala Thite's nomination for president was rejected during scrutiny, clearing the path for BJP's Prajakta Patil (daughter-in-law of ex-MLA Rajan Patil). The war of words broke between Rajan Patil’s son Balraje Patil and NCP’s Solapur rural president Umesh Patil after the former targeted the Deputy CM and NCP chief Ajit Pawar.

Further, in Malkapur Nagar Parishad from Satara district, five BJP candidates were elected unopposed, defeating their Mahayuti ally NCP (Ajit Pawar faction). The unopposed winners include candidates from Ward No 7 (Hanmantrao Jadhav, Sunita Pol) and Ward No 9 (Jotsna Shinde, Deepali Pawar).

In Pune district, where Dy CM Pawar is a district guardian minister, the BJP corporators (Deepak Bhegde, Shobha Pardeshi, and Nikhil Bhagat) and one NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) corporator have been elected unopposed in Talegaon Dabhade Nagar Parishad.

The Nagar Parishad has 14 wards with 28 corporator positions, but will now be held for only 24 seats. In Lonavala Nagar Parishad, one BJP corporator has been elected unopposed.

Similarly, in Tuljapur nagar parishad from Dharashiv district in Marathwada, a BJP nominee Dr Anuja Parmeswar was elected unopposed as the woman councillor after other contestants withdrew. BJP is pitted against the Congress in this civic body.

However, these unopposed elections have sparked controversy. Opposition parties have accused the BJP of undermining democracy.

Former Leader of Opposition in the state council and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve called the Angar situation "horrific," alleging it represents 'Jungle Raj' in Maharashtra, while Uddhav Sena spokesperson Sushma Andhare stated, "This is not democracy."

State Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal attacked Chief Minister Fadnavis, saying the situation has evolved from "vote theft to candidate theft."

--IANS