Madhya Pradesh Winter Assembly Session Adjourned Amid Congress Protest Over Farmers' Issues

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh's winter assembly session began on Monday and was adjourned for the day within an hour following protest of the Congress party over issues related to farmers inside the assembly.

Congress MLAs walked out of the assembly as their demand to hold a discussion over the fertiliser issue was not fulfilled on the first day of the winter session.

The Congress MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar reached the assembly with empty sacks of fertilizers as a mark of their protest. The Congress MLAs also raised slogans in front of Gandhi statue located on the premises of the state assembly.

"We want to discuss the problems of farmers in the assembly but the state government is running away from the discussion. If they don't want to do it then they do so but provide fertilizers to the farmers. Even though the government is not able to do that. That is why we had to protest and walk out of the House. If enough fertilizers were being provided then we would not have protested with empty sacks," Singhar told media persons after walking out of the assembly.

Besides, in a post on X, Singhar wrote, "Today, we marked our protest along with the MLAs by carrying DAP sacks to wake up the state government regarding the problems of the farmers in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly. The first day of the winter session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly is dedicated to the farmers."

Earlier, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed pleasure that after successfully completing one year of the government in the state.

"The Winter assembly session is starting from today and I am happy that after successfully completing one year of public welfare works, we have entered the second year of our term. There is an assembly session at the beginning of the second year. One good thing is that we are organising the Jan Kalyan Parv Pakhawada (fortnight) and continuous development work is being dedicated to the public," the CM said.

The five-day winter assembly session will conclude on December 20. (ANI)