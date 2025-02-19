Madhya Pradesh CM Slams Mamata Banerjee Over 'Mrityu Kumbh' Remark, Demands Apology

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her 'Mrityu Kumbh' remark saying she used extremely low-grade language and she should apologise.

"West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has used extremely low-grade language. Mahakumbh is a fest of great faith, reverence and trust. Making such a comment is insulting Hindu Dharma. Her remark shows her mentality. This is the reason why people are losing their faith in organisations like hers. I hope people will teach more lessons to them in the future. I don't understand why Congress and its accompanying people have objections with Hindu Dharma. May the almighty give them wisdom and she should apologise," CM Yadav told ANI.

Additionally, Madhya Pradesh minister Krishna Gaur also lashed out at WB CM Banerjee and said that the latter is a stigma in the nation and she should apologise to the Sanatanis of the country.

"I strongly condemn her remark and it is being condemned across the country. The whole nation is constantly reaching Prayagraj to take a holy dip in Mahakumbh. Despite troubles, everyone has a desire to have a holy dip, no one wants to miss this moment. In such a situation, people like Mamata Banerjee, who insult the faith of Sanatanis, are a stigma in the country who make such unreasonable comments about the Mahakumbh. The whole country is condemning this statement of Mamata Banerjee. We all demand that Mamata Banerjee should apologise to the Sanatanis of the country and to the faithful of Hindu Dharma. Mamata Banerjee's character has been fully exposed before the country," Gaur told ANI.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mamata Banerjee in her statement while addressing the Legislative Assembly, expressed her respect for the holy 'Ganga Maa' and the significance of the Maha Kumbh but strongly criticized the organizers for the inadequate arrangements that resulted in stampedes on January 29 in Prayagraj and February 15 in New Delhi Railway station.

Mamata Banerjee said, "This is 'Mrityu Kumbh'...I respect Maha Kumbh, I respect the holy Ganga Maa. But there is no planning...How many people have been recovered?..."

Alleging disparity in the arrangements made for the rich and the poor, she said, "For the rich, the VIP, there are systems available to get camps (tents) for as high as Rs 1 Lakhs. For the poor, there are no arrangements at Kumbh..."Banerjee continued, "Stampede situation is common in a 'mela' but it is important to make arrangements. "What planning did you make?" (ANI)