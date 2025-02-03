LJP MP Shambhavi Choudhary Criticizes Opposition's Walkout Over Maha Kumbh Stampede

New Delhi: Walkout staged by Opposition members on Monday from Parliament over the issue of Mahakumbh stampede incident shows how irresponsible they are about the country's affairs, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Shambhavi Choudhary said.

"This shows the thoughts of the opposition and how irresponsible they are about the country's affairs... They started creating a ruckus during the question hour... The Speaker even told them that if they want to have discussions on this particular matter, they can do so during the 'motion of thanks to the President's address'... They did not listen to him and walked out," Shambhavi told ANI.

"They have no strategy to put forward their point and neither do they know the correct way to do so," she said.

A united opposition disrupted both houses of Parliament today demanding an immediate discussion on the January 29 Mahakumbh stampede that had led to the deaths of 30 people.

"The opposition in Lok Sabha demands a discussion on the MahaKumbh tragedy and asks the government to respond. Since this was not allowed, we continue to raise our voices," Congress leader Manickam Tagore said.

RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha said that the people wanted accountability and such an issue must be discussed in the House.

"The matter of concern is that the entire country is worried about the people who have lost their lives...Kumbh used to take place even before them and Kumbh will take place even after them. Kumbh is a thing of continuity but political party is not...People want accountability...This should be discussed in the House," he said.

The united opposition even staged a brief walkout in the Upper House on the issue and demanded that the list of deceased in the tragedy be released by the Uttar Pradesh Government.

Opposition MPs were seen continuously raising slogans against the government over several issues, including the Maha Kumbh stampede incident.

Slamming the opposition members, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said, "People of India elected you as MPs not for breaking tables, for sloganeering and disturbing House proceedings, but to hold discussions."

The stampede occurred at the Maha Kumbh Mela during the second Shahi Snan on Mouni Amawasya, claiming at least 30 lives and injuring around 60 individuals. Several opposition leaders raised concerns over the government's handling of the stampede during the Mauni Amavasya bathing ritual. (ANI)