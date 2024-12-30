Lathi Charge on Peaceful Student Protesters: Kejriwal and Priyanka Gandhi Slam Government's 'Attack on Democracy

New Delhi: Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has condemned the recent lathi charge on peaceful student protesters, accusing BJP governments of using force to suppress dissent on Monday.

In a post on the social media platform X, Kejriwal highlighted the incident as an attack on democracy and criticised the government's response to student voices. He stated, "BJP governments want to suppress every voice of protest with the help of sticks. Lathicharge on peacefully protesting students is a direct attack against democracy."

"Students are the future of the country; listen to their voice instead of suppressing it. Lathi's charge on the protesters shows the weakness and insensitivity of those in power. The country will never forgive such injustice to the youth. We stand with all these students," the post added.

Earlier today, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed her displeasure over the "inhumane" treatment of student protestors in Bihar who have been demanding the cancellation of the Integrated Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024 conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC).

She said that the double-engine government of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has become a symbol of double "atrocities" on youth. Gandhi lashed out at the Bihar government over lathi charges against students by the police and the use of water cannons against them during the cold weather. She said that instead of curbing corruption, it was the students whose voices were being suppressed.

"Students were oppressed for the second time in three days in Bihar. It is the government's job to stop corruption, rigging and paper leaks in examinations. But instead of stopping corruption, students are being prevented from raising their voices," the post added.

"Water cannons and lathi-charges on youth in this harsh cold are inhumane. BJP's double engine has become a symbol of double atrocities on the youth," Gandhi, who is Congress MP from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, posted on X. (ANI)