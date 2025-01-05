KTR Criticizes Congress for Betraying Telangana Farmers, Announces Statewide Protest on January 6

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday accused the Telangana government of betraying its commitment to farmers of the state and announced to hold a protest on January 6 demanding the Congress to raise the assistance to Rs 15,000 per acre as initially promised.

Speaking to ANI, KTR said, "It is a travesty and truly atrocious breach of promise by Congress party in Telangana to deceive and betray farmers of Telangana...Congress party had made a promise, a categorical farmer declaration in Warangal and Rahul Gandhi was here in Telangana. They made a categorical commitment that Rythu Bandhu would be enhanced and each farmer who was getting Rs 10,000 for two crop cycles in Telangana would be given an additional Rs 5000."

"Unfortunately, today they feel betrayed...I hope Rahul Gandhi will intervene and instruct Revanth Reddy Government not to betray the farmers because they promised a delivery in 100 days. But today, it has been more than 400 days. So, as BRS, we have decided that we will protest across the length and breadth of state tomorrow supporting farmers and demanding that the Congress party keeps up its promise made in the farmer declaration, Rythu declaration, and demanding that Rs 15,000 be given per acre as was promised," the BRS leader added.

Earlier on December 12, 2023, Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy ordered officials to release amounts under the Rythu Bandhu scheme into the farmers' accounts.

"CM Revanth_Anumula directed to start the process of depositing 'Raithu Bandhu' funds in their accounts to all the farmers in the state from today," the Telangana Chief Minister's Office said in a post on 'X'.

As per his government's promise, the Chief Minister ordered the top officials to prepare an appropriate action plan to waive off the loans of Rs 2 lakh to the farmers of the state, the CMO said. (ANI)