K.T. Rama Rao Exposes Congress’s Double Standards on Adani, Challenges Rahul Gandhi

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) has launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him and his party of "glaring contradictions and double standards" regarding their stance on industrialist Gautam Adani.

In a letter addressed to Rahul Gandhi, KTR highlighted the disparity between the Congress's national rhetoric against Adani and its actions in Telangana under the leadership of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Chief (TPCC) Revanth Reddy.

KTR pointed out that while the Indian National Congress (INC) has been vocal about its opposition to Adani and alleged corruption by the Modi government, its Telangana leadership appears to have taken a contradictory stance. "On one hand, your party claims to be fighting against Gautam Adani's alleged crony capitalism; on the other hand, your Chief Minister in Telangana, Revanth Reddy, has rolled out the red carpet for the Adani Group," KTR wrote.

KTR criticized the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee's (TPCC) 'Chalo Raj Bhavan' program on December 18, part of the All India Congress Committee's (AICC) nationwide campaign against alleged corruption involving Adani. He questioned the credibility of the campaign, citing Revanth Reddy's actions, which include facilitating major deals for the Adani Group at the World Economic Forum in Davos earlier this year.

KTR alleged that Revanth Reddy secured investments worth thousands of crores for the Adani Group during the Davos summit. Furthermore, he claimed that plans were underway to privatize the electricity bill collection project in Telangana by handing it over to Adani.

KTR also raised concerns about a purported Rs.100 crore donation made by Gautam Adani to Revanth Reddy, which was allegedly returned only after the BRS exposed the transaction. Calling it a "textbook case of quid pro quo," KTR asked, "Is this the Congress party's idea of fighting corruption--taking donations behind closed doors and returning them only when caught red-handed?"

The BRS leader further accused Congress cabinet ministers, including Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, of engaging in alleged land deals with Adani representatives in Hyderabad hotels. He described these actions as "reeking of backroom dealings" that contradict the party's public stance against corruption and crony capitalism.

KTR directly challenged Rahul Gandhi to clarify his stance on the alleged contradictions within his party. "Will you question your own Chief Minister on his 'dosti' with Adani, or will you remain silent to protect his vested interests?" KTR asked. He criticized the Congress's anti-Adani campaign as a "political farce" and warned that the people of Telangana would not tolerate such "hypocrisy" any longer.

The letter concluded with a call for accountability and transparency from the Congress leadership. KTR stated that the people of Telangana and India are closely observing the Congress party's actions and will demand answers for what he described as its "shameless double standards." (ANI)