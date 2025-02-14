Kharge Slams PM Modi, Calls Manipur President's Rule a 'Constitutional Crisis'

New Delhi: The leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the President's rule imposed in Manipur. Kharge said that suspending his own party's government is a direct admission that it has failed the people of Manipur.

In a post on X, Kharge termed the President's rule a constitutional 'crisis' in the state, claiming that the BJP's MLAs are unwilling to accept the baggage of the government's incompetence.

Further sharpening his attack on the BJP, he said that despite 11 years of rule at the centre and 8 years at the state, the central government imposed presidential rule in Manipur.

"It is your party that has been ruling at the Centre for 11 years. It is your party that was ruling Manipur for 8 years. It is the BJP that was responsible for maintaining law and order in the state. It is your government that is responsible for national security and border patrol," Kharge said on X.

"The imposition of President's rule by you, suspending your own party's government, is a direct admission of how you failed the people of Manipur," the Congress president stated.

"You have imposed President's rule not because you wanted to, but because there is a constitutional crisis in the state, as none of your MLAs are willing to accept the baggage of your incompetence," he added.

Taking a further dig at BJP's "double engine' government (government at the centre and state), he said, "Your double engine ran over the lives of the innocent people of Manipur!"

He pointed out the need to listen to the pain and trauma of the suffering people of Manipur.

"High time you now step in Manipur and listen to the pain and trauma of the suffering people and apologise to them. Do you have the courage of conviction?" he questioned.

He said that the people of the northeastern state will not forgive Prime Minister Modi and the BJP.

Meanwhile, security has been heightened in the capital city of Imphal on Friday in the wake of the president's rule imposed in Manipur amid prolonged ethnic violence and political instability in the region.

President Droupadi Murmu imposed President's Rule in Manipur on Thursday after receiving a report from the state governor.

The move comes days after N. Biren Singh resigned from his position as the Chief Minister of Manipur on February 9. His resignation came amid violence and political instability that had plagued the state for nearly two years.

The imposition of the President's Rule can last up to six months, subject to parliamentary approval. During this period, the central government will oversee governance, and fresh elections may be called to elect a new assembly.

The unrest in Manipur primarily involved clashes between the majority Meitei community and the minority Kuki-Zomi tribes. Tensions escalated over disputes related to economic benefits, job quotas, and land rights. The violence resulted in hundreds of fatalities and displaced approximately 60,000 individuals. (ANI)