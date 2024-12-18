Kejriwal to Announce Milestone for Senior Citizens, Calls It a Major Step in Delhi Model

New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said that he will make an important announcement on Wednesday concerning the senior citizens that will prove to be a milestone in the Delhi model.

"I am going to make a very important announcement today at 1 pm. This announcement will be for our elders and will prove to be another milestone in the Delhi model," Kejriwal, former Chief Minister of Delhi, posted on X.

Meanwhile, the AAP convenor further lashed out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over remarks made by him in the Parliament about Dr Ambedkar. Kejriwal said that Shah was "making fun of" Babasaheb Ambedkar, accusing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of being "arrogant."

"See how Amit Shah ji is making fun of Baba Saheb Ambedkar in the parliament. These BJP people have become so arrogant that they don't consider anyone as anything. Yes, Amit Shah ji. Baba Saheb is no less than God for every child of this country. I don't know about heaven after death, but if Baba Saheb's constitution was not there, you people would not have allowed the oppressed, downtrodden, poor and Dalits to live on this earth. India will not tolerate Babasaheb's insult. Jai Bhim," Kejriwal posted on X.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi while campaigning for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Polls said that the party's national Kejriwal is the only leader in the history of Delhi who worked for the poor people.

During her poll campaign in the Tilak Nagar area of the national capital, she highlighted the works done by the AAP government in the Education sector and claimed that better facilities are being provided in government schools than private schools.

"For the last ten years since Arvind Kejriwal became the Chief Minister of Delhi, he has worked for the common man of Delhi... In the history of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal is the only leader who has worked for the poor people of Delhi..." she said.

Earlier, AAP on Sunday released its fourth and final list of 38 candidates for the Delhi Elections 2025. As per the list party's national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will contest from New Delhi, CM Atishi from Kalkaji, Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj from Greater Kailash and Minister Gopal Rai from Babarpur.

Additionally, Satyendra Kumar Jain will contest from Shakur Basti, Durgesh Pathak from Rajinder Nagar, Ramesh Pehalwan from Kasturba Naga, Raghuvinder Shokeen from Nangloi Jat, Som Dutt from Sadar Bazar, Imran Hussain from Ballimaran, Jarnail Singh from Tilak Nagar. (ANI)